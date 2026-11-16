An oil tanker was struck twice while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, leaving the vessel disabled and on fire, with its crew unaccounted for, a British maritime security agency said.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it initially received a report from a third party that a tanker had been attacked about seven nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, disabling the vessel and resulting in an engine room fire. The crew was initially reported safe.

In a subsequent update, UKMTO said it had received information from a maritime security agency that the tanker had sustained a second strike, which caused a fired onboard.

“The crew are currently unaccounted for, and damage assessment is unknown at present,” it added.

UKMTO urged vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report suspicious activity while authorities investigate the incident. The agency did not identify the tanker, its flag or operator, or say who was responsible for the strikes.

Separately, the IRGC Navy said two vessels it described as “unauthorized” had struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, triggering massive explosions and fires that left both ships immobilized. The IRGC Navy identified one vessel as a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil and the other as a liquefied gas carrier. It claimed that both vessels were sailing under the air cover of numerous US fighter jets and other military aircraft when they encountered naval mines in the strait.

According to the Iranian statement, the supertanker was hit in the western section of the Strait of Hormuz, while the liquefied gas carrier struck mines while traveling through what it described as an unauthorized southern shipping route. The IRGC said the resulting explosions caused intense fires aboard both vessels, leaving them unable to continue sailing.

It was also unclear whether the tanker reported by UKMTO was one of the two vessels mentioned by the IRGC Navy.