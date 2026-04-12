Russia remains largest energy supplier to China and India in February

Russia was once again the largest oil supplier to China and India in February, according to a report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Russian exports to India averaged approximately 1 million barrels per day, while supplies to China accounted for nearly 22% of the latter's imports.

Saudi Arabia also supplied 1 million barrels per day to India, followed by Iraq with 969,000 barrels per day.

India's overall import volume rose by an average of 5.08 million barrels per day in February compared to January, the report stated.

According to the OPEC report, China's oil imports increased to 12.51 million barrels per day in February.

Apart from Russia, China's largest oil suppliers included Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Brazil.