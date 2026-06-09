Russia did not support a draft anti-Iran resolution during a session of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors, according to media reports citing anonymous sources.

Moscow was joined in its opposition by China and Niger.

The draft document, developed by the USA, was nonetheless approved by the board.

"The Board of Governors adopted the anti-Iran resolution. Russia, China, and Niger voted against it. Ten countries abstained, and 21 voted in favor",

the source said.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, called the document "shameful".

He added that by making demands on Tehran, Washington is "trying to shift responsibility from the aggressor to the victim", TASS reported