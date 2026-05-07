Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Ambassador to US expressed optimism about improving bilateral relations

Russian Ambassador to US expressed optimism about improving bilateral relations
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Ambassador to the USA Alexander Darchiev has expressed optimism regarding the potential normalization of relations between Moscow and Washington.

"I am always optimistic; that's my profession. There are grounds for this, even though things are going very difficultly, and events are unfolding, including in tragic directions",

Darchiev said.

The ambassador expressed hope that the two sides would eventually return to the right track. He noted that restoring a sense of "normalcy" in bilateral relations is essential for progress.

According to Darchiev, the upcoming Victory Day celebrations could help facilitate that process.

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