Russian Deputy Foreign Minister receives Turkish Ambassador

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov held a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Tanju Bilgiç at the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministry reported.

The two sides discussed their partnership within the UN framework.

"Bilateral cooperation within the UN was discussed, with an emphasis on its reform. The two countries' similar approaches to a wide range of issues on the UN agenda were confirmed",

Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

Russia's Foreign Ministry noted that both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening cooperation in this area.