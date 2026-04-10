Russian Foreign Ministry stresses importance of peaceful approach to Pakistan talks

Moscow calls on all the participants in the talks on Iran that are due to take place in Pakistan to demonstrate a responsible approach and refrain from any actions that could derail them, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"We call on all parties to the announced talks in Pakistan to show a responsible approach and avoid any actions that could upend this chance," the statement reads.

The ministry underscored that talks open up an opportunity for settling the crisis in the Gulf region.

"Most of the world countries support this process and hope for the success of the talks between the United States and Iran are set to begin in Islamabad with the mediation of our Pakistani friends," it noted.

The ministry also reiterated that Russia’s initiative on the concept of Gulf security via a dialogue between the littoral states with Iran is still on the table.