The Russian Cultural Centre (Russian House) in Damascus will resume operations after shutting down in late 2024, Rossotrudnichestvo announced.

"The head of Rossotrudnichestvo proposed sending a technical delegation to Syria as soon as possible to assess the condition of the Russian House and coordinate all necessary organizational matters with Syria. After this, he will personally fly to Damascus for the official opening of the representative office",

Rossotrudnichestvo reported.

The opening is expected before the end of the year. A Damascus representative who met with Rossotrudnichestvo head Igor Chaika said Syrian authorities intend to facilitate the Centre's reopening.