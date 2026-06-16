Russian President arrives at Russia-ASEAN Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Kazan, where a two-day anniversary Russia-ASEAN Summit kicks off on Wednesday, the Kremlin’s press office reported.

A solemn reception is scheduled for today on behalf of the Russian president in honor of the visiting heads of delegations. It will be held at the Galiasgar Kamal Tatar State Academic Theater. The reception is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT).

On June 17, Putin will hold bilateral meetings with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the Sultan of Brunei, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, followed by a ceremonial reception.

On June 18, the main summit program at Kazan Expo will include a group photo, plenary sessions, and closed-door discussions on international and regional issues. Several joint documents are expected to be adopted.

Representatives of all 11 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are participating in the event - Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Thailand and the Philippines.