Russian airlines ready to resume flights to Middle East

Russian airlines are ready to fully resume flights to Middle Eastern countries. However, in this matter they are guided, among other things, by recommendations from the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Economic Development, Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin said.

"Airlines are ready for the full-scale resumption of flights to the Middle East. Beginning June 1, Aeroflot resumed flights to Dubai, and from July 1 we are considering operating two flights a day there. Our frequency has increased. But official recommendations from the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Economic Development regarding travel to the Middle East are still in effect, so airlines are taking this factor into account as well," Andrey Nikitin said.

Speaking in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of SPIEF-2026, he noted that the route network is reopening gradually and cautiously in order not to create risks to passenger safety. Discussions on resuming flights to the Middle East are underway, but the final decision rests with the airlines themselves.

"In principle, we are ready to move forward here, but we leave this decision to the companies," Andrey Nikitin said.

In May, the Federal Air Transport Agency lifted all restrictions introduced this year concerning flights by Russian airlines to the Middle East.