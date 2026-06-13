Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian and Chinese leaders help resolve US-Iran conflict - Trump

Russian and Chinese leaders help resolve US-Iran conflict - Trump
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

U.S. President Donald Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping for aiding in the U.S.-Iran settlement, The New York Times reported.

At the same time, the U.S. leader excoriated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for mounting attacks that nearly derailed the final agreement.

“He’s a very difficult guy, and to be honest with you, he should be very thankful to us for doing this. Because if Iran had a nuclear weapon, Israel wouldn’t be around for two hours," Trump said.

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