Russian and Egyptian aviation authorities agree to increase flights

Russia and Egypt have signed a memorandum of understanding to increase flights between the two countries, Russia's Ministry of Transport said.

"Russia and Egypt are expanding opportunities for direct air travel... The document will allow designated air carriers to operate more direct flights",

the ministry said.

Egypt is the second most popular destination for Russian outbound travel after Türkiye. In the first half of 2026, Egypt accounted for 29% of foreign package tours sold in Russia, compared with 31% of Russian tourists choosing Türkiye, RBC reported, citing Onlinetours.

Trade turnover between the two countries hit a historic high of $10.5 billion in 2025, up over 10% year‑on‑year, according to Russia's ambassador to Cairo, Georgy Borisenko.