Russian and Turkish FMs meet in Baku

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Talks between the Russian and Turkish foreign ministers on the sidelines of the CICA summit in Baku," Maria Zakharova wrote on her social media channel.

The top diplomats discussed cooperation between Moscow and Ankara in the trade, economic, and energy sectors.

Furthermore, the ministers affirmed the importance of coordinating the efforts of Russia and Türkiye on the international stage, including contributing to achieving a fair resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Lavrov arrived in Azerbaijan the day before and held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.