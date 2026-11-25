An expanded bilateral roundtable involving representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society under the "Peace Bridge" initiative has opened in Armenia. It will be held on November 26-27.

The roundtable will focus on the peace agenda agreed at the Washington summit on August 8, 2025, as well as initiatives aimed at strengthening and institutionalizing the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.

The meeting will also address measures to build and develop mutual trust between the two societies, opportunities for sustainable economic cooperation, trade development and the establishment of transport links across the South Caucasus.

The agenda will also include humanitarian issues, youth engagement, education, and prospects for establishing direct and long-term ties between civil society representatives of the two countries.

The "Peace Bridge" dialogue platform was established to strengthen trust and foster sustained dialogue between representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society. Within the framework of the platform, the sides hold regular meetings to discuss issues such as the peace process, regional security, and the role of the media and civil society.

The first meeting took place in Yerevan in October 2025, setting out the main areas of dialogue. Another key meeting was held in Baku in November, 2025, bringing together experts and NGO representatives from both countries.

The most recent meeting took place in Gabala in April 2026. Discussions focused on promoting dialogue and direct contacts between representatives of civil society in the two countries.