Russian-Kazakh relations have been developing at a good pace, and regular meetings of the two heads of state give an additional impetus to this process, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Kremlin.

The presidents hold regular meetings in Russia and Kazakhstan, as well as at venues of various international events, he said.

"This time, you have agreed to visit us as the main guest of the AI development conference organized by Sberbank. I know that you give much attention to the advancement of information technologies in Kazakhstan," Putin said.

This is an opportunity to listen to specialists, to speak with young people, schoolchildren and students, and to discuss Russian-Kazakh cooperation in high-tech industries in general and AI in particular, he said.

Bilateral trade has been growing towards $30 billion, the Russian leader said.