Azerbaijan's Parliament (Milli Majlis) and Uzbekistan's Oliy Majlis have signed a roadmap for developing interparliamentary cooperation in 2027-2028 during the Second Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interparliamentary Forum, according to the Azerbaijani Parliament's Press and Public Relations Department.

The document, titled the “Plan of Practical Measures for the Development of Interparliamentary Cooperation for 2027-2028,” was signed by the Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, on behalf of Azerbaijan, and the Chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan's Oliy Majlis, Tanzila Narbayeva, on behalf of Uzbekistan.

The roadmap provides for expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries' legislative bodies, strengthening the exchange of experience in lawmaking, developing parliamentary diplomacy, and advancing other priority areas.