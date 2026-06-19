Russian specialists to go back to Bushehr NPP in Iran

Russia and Iran have reached an agreement bring Russian specialists back to the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant soon to continue construction work, Iran's Deputy Minister of Energy Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi said in an interview with the Fars agency.

"On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization foreign ministers' meeting, bilateral negotiations were held with the Russian Energy Minister. During the meeting, the Russian side stated that specialists involved in the construction of the second and third power units of the Bushehr NPP would return to Iran in the near future," Mashhadi said.

On June 17, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev stated that the Bushehr NPP project in Iran remains a priority for Rosatom. According to him, as soon as it becomes clear that the risk of strikes on the plant's territory is minimized, the return of the state corporation's workers to the NPP site will begin.