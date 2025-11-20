Ryabkov comments on strategic stability dialogue with U.S.

There are currently no conditions for preserving the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), as Moscow and Washington are not engaged in dialogue on the matter, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We have repeatedly said that a return to discussions on strategic stability will only be possible once we are convinced of the irreversible and long-term nature of positive changes in Washington’s policy toward Russia," Sergey Ryabkov said.

He added that while communication with Washington has not been entirely interrupted and "some progress" has been made, it remains insufficient to conclude that there are grounds for resuming dialogue on strategic stability, including the future of New START.

The deputy FM noted that he does not expect "any sudden shifts in the U.S. approach to New START, or for the country to realize that it is better to preserve something rather than just cut it off."