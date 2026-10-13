Saudi Arabia delivers over 100 strikes against Houthis in past day

The Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah say that Saudi Arabia has delivered more than 100 strikes against Yemen during the day.

According to Houthi Spokesman Yahya Saree, Saudi warplanes "delivered 104 air and missile strikes" over the past 24 hours, targeting "civilian facilities in the capital city of Sanaa," as well as in the Amran, Dhamar, Lahij, Marib, Saada, Taiz, Hodeidah, and Al Jawf governorates.

The overall number of strikes "since the outbreak of the escalation <…> has reached 2,281," he added.

Meanwhile, the Houthi-controlled SABA agency reported, citing the Health Ministry, that two people died and two others were wounded after a Saudi attack on an oil facility near Ras Isa.

The Al Arabiya reported earlier that the Saudi-led coalition had hit Houthi logistics depots in Hodeidah. Apart from that, according to the rebels, an oil facility was struck west of Sanaa. Prior to the attack, the coalition urged civilians to leave territories around this facility, while the Houthis warned about retaliation strikes against Riyadh and Saudi Arabia’s facilities.