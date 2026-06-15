Sergey Lavrov holds talks with Hakan Fidan

Russia appreciates Turkey's diplomatic efforts in the context of the Ukrainian conflict settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following his meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

"We appreciate Turkey's diplomatic efforts in the context of efforts to resolve the Ukrainian situation," Lavrov said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that his country stands ready to host talks between Russia and Ukraine, believing diplomacy is the only way.

He noted that Turkey stands ready to act as a mediator in the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and provide a venue for talks.