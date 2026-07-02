Shipping traffic in Strait of Hormuz quadruples in a week

Shipping activity in the Strait of Hormuz has increased over the past week, though it remains below normal levels, the Financial Times

"Voyages through the Strait of Hormuz have more than quadrupled in the past week",

the publication said.

The sharp increase suggests that ship owners now view passage through the strait as safe.

However, the number of vessels crossing the waterway has yet to reach pre-war levels and remains significantly lower.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia sent four supertankers carrying 8 million barrels of oil through the strait — the largest shipment since the conflict began.