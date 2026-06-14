Vestnik Kavkaza

Shoigu and Fidan to discuss security cooperation

Shoigu and Fidan to discuss security cooperation
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Moscow this week, the Russian Security Council press service announced on June 15.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17.

"On June 17, a meeting between Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will take place in Moscow",

 the press service said.

The two officials are expected to discuss the development of the strategic partnership between Moscow and Ankara, with a focus on strengthening international and regional security in light of the situation in the Middle East.

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