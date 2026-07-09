Shusha to host IV Global Media Forum

The IV Shusha Global Media Forum will begin on Monday, July 13, in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. The two-day event will be held under the motto "The Mission of Media in Promoting Peace: Restoring Truth and Rebuilding Trust," the Media Development Agency reported.

Approximately 160 media representatives, experts, and executives from 54 countries have confirmed their participation, along with representatives from about 30 international news agencies and over 60 leading media organizations. Representatives from about 10 international organizations and companies will also take part in the event.

The forum is expected to feature panel discussions, one-on-one meetings, and interactive sessions, with topics including the role of media in the global order, restoring public trust, international cooperation in countering disinformation, creating a safe digital environment, media ethics, and journalism in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

The organizers aim to strengthen digital solidarity and promote peace through responsible media behavior.

The Shusha Global Media Forum has established itself as an influential international platform for discussing the global media agenda, with previous sessions covering digital transformation, the AI impact on media and news production, and international cooperation in innovation. The relevance of these topics has grown significantly due to the rapid transformation of the global information environment in recent years.