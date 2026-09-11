Vestnik Kavkaza

Situation in Bab el-Mandeb Strait threatens mega-escalation, Peskov says

Situation in Bab el-Mandeb Strait threatens mega-escalation, Peskov says
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The rapid developments in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in recent days threaten a “mega-escalation,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov says.

The current situation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait could lead to a “mega-escalation,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned.

He stressed that the entire international community is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, particularly around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The Kremlin representative drew attention to the concerns caused by the ongoing destabilization.

“This could lead to a mega-escalation,”

- Dmitry Peskov said. 

He stressed that, judging by what is happening, the situation is already spiraling out of control.

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