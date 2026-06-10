Situation in Russian economy under control - Putin

Measures taken by the Russian government deliver the planned result and the situation in the economy is under control, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with the government.

"The situation, it is under control in general, these are absolutely obvious measures. The measures taken provide the desired result – inflation actually goes down," Putin said.

The head of state noted that among the measures taken were the ones "pertaining to the national currency rate, and the key rate".

According to him, the success in measures against inflation makes it possible to expect that the key rate will be lowered in the future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.