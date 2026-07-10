Spain set up World Cup semi-final with France

The Spanish national football team defeated Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The goals for Spain were scored by central midfielder Fabian Ruiz (30th minute) and Mikel Merino (88th minute). Belgium’s Charles De Ketelaere scored for his team on the 41st minute.

Spain is now set to play in the semifinals against France, which earlier defeated in the quarterfinals Morocco (2-0).

In the remaining two quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Norway is set to take on England on July 11 and reigning Champions Argentina will play against Switzerland on July 12.