Strait of Hormuz to be cleared of mines, Trump says

The United States will clear the Strait of Hormuz of naval mines floating in its waters, US President Donald Trump announced, addressing China and its allies in Europe and Asia.

US President Donald Trump announced via social media that American minesweepers have begun clearing naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz. He explained that this will ensure the safe passage of ships from the Persian Gulf to the open sea.

The US leader emphasized that naval mines currently pose the main threat to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. He added that the US Navy had previously destroyed three dozen mine boats belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.