Summer season kicks off at Georgia's resorts with special security measures

This year, the highlight of the summer tourist season in Georgia is enhanced safety for tourists on Black Sea beaches. Police and rescue services in Georgian resort towns will be on high alert throughout the summer.

Today, Adjara Governor Zurab Pataradze held a ceremony in Batumi to launch the new summer season at Georgia's Black Sea resorts. He emphasized that the season's new feature is the special security measures for vacationers.

"Batumi is fully prepared for the summer tourist season, with updated infrastructure, tourism products, services, opportunities, and, of course, its own unique hospitality,”

– Zurab Pataradze said.