Syrian leader plans to visit USA in coming days

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is expected to fly to the USA this coming Sunday, a Syrian government source announced on June 11.

According to Syria TV, the invitation was extended by US President Donald Trump during a recent telephone conversation between the two leaders.

During the call, al-Sharaa and Trump discussed bilateral relations, recent political and regional security developments, and ways to enhance cooperation to support stability in Syria and promote economic growth.

During his trip, the Syrian leader is also expected to address economic support, the lifting of sanctions, strengthening bilateral ties, security issues in Syria, and recent regional developments.