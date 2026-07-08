Syria's voting rights restored in OPCW

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has reinstated Syria's rights and privileges, the OPCW said in a statement on July 9.

The decision, co-sponsored by 67 states parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention, was adopted by consensus.

"Following the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the new Syrian authorities have committed to fulfilling their obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and have since taken concrete steps",

the organisation said.

The OPCW said it would continue to monitor Syria's progress and take steps to eliminate any remaining chemical weapons.

Syria's membership in the OPCW was suspended in 2021.