Tehran accuses US of violating Memorandum of Understanding

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has stated that the American attack on Iran violates the first and second clauses of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, the Fars agency reported.

"The U.S. attack on Iran is a gross violation of clauses 1 and 2 of the Memorandum of Understanding concluded in Islamabad," Gharibabadi said.

The Deputy FM added that over the past three weeks, the U.S. had repeatedly violated the terms of the memorandum.

Earlier, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that they had begun a series of powerful strikes against Iran in response to what they claim are attacks by the Islamic Republic on three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.