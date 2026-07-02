Tehran airspace to close during Khamenei's funeral

Tehran's airspace will be completely closed on Monday as part of security measures for the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, Hossein Pourfarzaneh, said.

Hossein Pourfarzaneh added that Imam Khomeini International Airport and Mehrabad International Airport would also suspend operations.

Khamenei was killed on February 28 in US and Israeli airstrikes. A multi-day farewell ceremony began today, with a funeral procession through Tehran planned for July 6. The funeral will take place in Mashhad on July 9.