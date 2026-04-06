Vestnik Kavkaza

Tehran rejects temporary ceasefire

Здание ООН в Нью-Йорке
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN stated that the Iranian side rejects the US proposal for a temporary ceasefire, believing Washington is using it to rearm.

Iran rejects the US proposal for a temporary ceasefire, the Islamic Republic's Permanent Representative to the UN Amir-Saeid Iravani stated during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.

"Iran categorically rejects a temporary ceasefire, especially in light of the June events, when hostilities resumed under a trumped-up pretext,”

— Amir-Saeid Iravani said.

335 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.