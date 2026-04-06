Tehran rejects temporary ceasefire

Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN stated that the Iranian side rejects the US proposal for a temporary ceasefire, believing Washington is using it to rearm.

Iran rejects the US proposal for a temporary ceasefire, the Islamic Republic's Permanent Representative to the UN Amir-Saeid Iravani stated during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.

"Iran categorically rejects a temporary ceasefire, especially in light of the June events, when hostilities resumed under a trumped-up pretext,”

— Amir-Saeid Iravani said.