This is a deal for the whole world - Trump on agreement with Russia on diesel fuel

Donald Trump said that the agreements with Russia on diesel fuel exports would have a positive impact on the global energy situation.

US leader Donald Trump declared that the diesel fuel deal with Russia is significant not only for the United States but for the whole world. According to Trump, the agreements have already helped stabilize fuel prices.

"It’s a way to put large volumes of oil on the world market. This is not a deal with me. This is a deal for the whole world, and, by the way, it has led to lower prices,”

– Donald Trump said.

Trump noted that the global fuel market is suffering from high prices, that is why the deal with Russia is crucial for the market.

US leader Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin discussed the export of Russian petroleum products during a phone call.