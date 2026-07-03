Thousands of Israelis join anti-government protests across country

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Saturday evening for anti-government rallies held in major cities across the country, with participants voicing opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies.

The largest demonstration took place in Tel Aviv, where protesters marched through the city's central streets before gathering for a rally.

The protests also marked the 1,000-day anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

The Tel Aviv rally proceeded without incident.

Similar demonstrations were also held in other major Israeli cities, including Jerusalem and Haifa.