Tokayev calls on OTS countries to strengthen security cooperation

Kazakh President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev has called on the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to deepen ties between security agencies, stressing the importance of such cooperation.

"Kazakhstan attaches priority importance to deepening comprehensive cooperation with this authoritative organization. Member states are expanding ties across various spheres, including between security agencies. In this context, the meeting of interior ministers is of particular significance",

Tokayev said.

Tokayev sent greetings to OTS heads of state and called for maintaining friendly relations. The third meeting of OTS interior ministers had taken place earlier.