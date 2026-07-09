Tokayev invites Trump to visit Kazakhstan

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump, the press service of the Kazakh leader reported.

According to the statement, Tokayev congratulated Trump on the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, celebrated on July 4.

"During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on issues of bilateral economic cooperation and political interaction. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the high dynamics of the implementation of important agreements reached during his visit to Washington in November last year. <...> Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Donald Trump to visit Kazakhstan at a time convenient for him," the statement reads.

During the conversation, "a positive assessment was given to recent meetings and negotiations in Akorda," the press service added.