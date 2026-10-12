Total of 260 terrorism suspects detained in North Caucasus

Since the beginning of the year, 33 terrorist crimes have been prevented in the North Caucasus, and 260 people have been detained for planning terrorist attacks, financing terrorism, and propagating or justifying terrorism, the information center of Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) reported following a meeting held by NAC Chairman, Director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov.

The meeting was devoted to improving the effectiveness of preventive work with youth in the North Caucasian Federal District.

"Since the beginning of the year, 260 people have been detained in the North Caucasian Federal District for preparing terrorist attacks, financing, propagating, and justifying terrorism. This year, 33 terrorist-related crimes have been prevented in the region," the NAC’s information center reported.

In addition, more than 4,000 websites disseminating terrorist content have been blocked since the beginning of the year.