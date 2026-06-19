Train derails in Istanbul metro

A train derailed in the Istanbul metro on Friday evening, and the passengers were evacuated through the tunnel, A Haber TV channel reported.

At least three people were injured, with the victims taken to hospitals, the NTV television reported.

The incident occurred at 7:05 p.m. local time (4:05 p.m. GMT) on the M4 line in the Bostanci area on the Asian side of Istanbul.

The train was traveling from the Kadikoy district municipality to Sabiha Gokcen Airport. Passengers were evacuated through the tunnel.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.