The USA and Iran have signed a memorandum to end hostilities, US President Donald Trump announced.

Trump made the announcement to reporters following a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains.

"The deal's all signed. And the strait is already partially opened, as you know...Ships are starting to go out now",

Trump said.

According to Trump, the Strait of Hormuz will be fully open to shipping on June 19, after Pakistan confirms that the deal's conclusion in Switzerland.

The agreement was finalized electronically.

According to Donald Trump, he is unlikely to attend the document signing, but Vice President JD Vance will be present.

"He [Vice President JD Vance - the editor's note] was originally going to do it. I'll probably be gone by then",

Trump said.

Once the strait opens, there will be no tolls for passage through its territory, Trump emphasized.

He noted that "it would be nice if one or two ships from several countries were stationed here" to enforce this rule.