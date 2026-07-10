Trump and Saudi prince discuss US-Iran talks

U.S. President Donald Trump had a phone call with Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on July 10.

The two leaders “reviewed cooperation between the Kingdom and the United States and ways to strengthen it in several areas,” according to a readout of the call.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud also held a telephone conversation on July 10 discussing bilateral cooperation aimed at ensuring security in the Middle East, U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.