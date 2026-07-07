Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump announces his readiness to reinstate naval blockade of Iran

Trump announces his readiness to reinstate naval blockade of Iran
© Photo: Website of the White House

US President Donald Trump stated Washington's readiness to reimpose a naval blockade on Iran, blocking access to the country's ports.

"We may put it (the blockade of Iran - the editor's note) back",

Trump said.

According to Donald Trump, he currently sees no prospect for a deal with Tehran and also suggests the possible seizure of Iran's Kharg Island as part of efforts to increase pressure.

The US-Iran conflict has escalated sharply over the past 24 hours, with US forces conducting a series of strikes on Iranian targets in response to attacks on merchant vessels in the Persian Gulf.

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