Trump announces possible sanctions relief on Türkiye

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to lift sanctions on Türkiye, saying "we don't need restrictions against friends."

The presidents of the United States and Türkiye, Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, outlined what they will discuss during their meeting ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara.

Donald Trump announced his intention to lift sanctions against Türkiye, saying Ankara has proven itself to be a very reliable partner for Washington.

"I can tell you we will lift sanctions [on Türkiye – ed.], we don't want to impose sanctions on friends,”

– Donald Trump said.

He spoke about his plans to thoroughly consider the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye.

The American leader also said that his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is a strong politician, and that it was because of him that he attended the NATO summit.