Trump assesses damage caused to Iran during war

The damage Iran has sustained in the conflict is estimated at $1.5-2 trillion, U.S. President Donald Trump said at a press conference following a G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France.

"Well, they need investment, because we did a trillion and a half, maybe $2 trillion worth of damage, so somebody's going to have to help them out," Trump said.

According to him, there's no guarantee about helping them out, and it could be their neighbors will help them out a little bit.

"I don't know, but it's a lot of money. Almost nobody has that kind of money. That's the kind of damage that was done, but we're not addressing any money, there was a fake story," Trump said.

The U.S. leader noted the cessation to U.S. strikes makes it possible to restore shipping in the region.