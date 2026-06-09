Trump believes deal possible even after new strikes on Iran

The United States and Iran may reach a deal even though the U.S. has launched new strikes on the Islamic Republic's territory, U.S. President Donald Trump said, ABC News reported.

"I believe in responding in a strong manner. I always have throughout my life. And we have a deal that was very good, and probably will [still be]," Trump said.

According to the U.S. leader, this is a response to what Iran "did with U.S. helicopter", and he believes the response should be very strong, very powerful.

Earlier, U.S. forces have "completed self-defense strikes" in Iran in response to the downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. U.S. forces struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday as part of the retaliatory strikes, CENTCOM said. "The operation was a proportional response to recent attacks on U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters," the statement said.