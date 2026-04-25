Trump claims Iran's oil pipelines may explode in 3 days

Iran’s oil pipelines may explode in about three days if the U.S. blockade continues, U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News.

"When you have, you know, lines of vast amounts of oil pouring through your system, if for any reason that line is closed because you can’t continue to put it into containers or ships - which has happened to them; they have no ships because of the blockade - what happens is that line explodes from within," Trump said.

According to him, they say they only have about three days left before that happens". The U.S. leader warned that Iran may lose half of its oil production capacity.

The U.S. and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, Trump announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran.

On April 11, the parties held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. The U.S. imposed a naval blockade on Iran on April 13.