Trump claims US takes out-millions of barrels of oil from Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that the U.S. has been taking out oil from Iran amid the ongoing war, while adding that this is why crude oil prices are at $85 a barrel, not $250.

"Do you know we've been taking out millions of barrels of oil. Nobody knows about it. You know who doesn't know about it? Iran, until right now," Trump said.

He said the U.S. took out 22 ships late Tuesday night, and that Iran lacked radar capabilities after the U.S. destroyed them.

"Last month, I directed our Great U.S. Military to execute a secret mission to support Oil Tankers and other Commercial Ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Today, I am pleased to announce that this effort has resulted in more than 100 million barrels of Oil making its way through the Straight, and into the Open Market. More than 200 Commercial Ships have safely traveled through the Strait," Trump said.

The president referred to it as a "secret mission" that he says was conducted last month amid the ongoing war with Iran, which has led the strait to be closed to regular commercial shipping.