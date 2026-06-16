Trump condemns Russia's exclusion from G8

Russia should not have been excluded from the Group of Eight (G8), US President Donald Trump said during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He noted that he did not consider the move a truly correct decision.

"We had some great meetings in France at the group of people used to be the G8 now it's G7",

Trump said.

Trump added that in April of this year, G7 leaders "talked about Russia 90% of the time at their meetings," despite having excluded it from the G8.

Calling the decision "a stupid move", Trump reiterated his criticism of Russia's exclusion from the group.