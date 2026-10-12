Trump criticizes Yemens Houthis actions

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Yemen’s Houthi group but did not outline any specific measures that his administration might take in response to its actions.

Speaking to reporters as he departed the White House for Ohio, the U.S. leader was asked what he planned to do about the Houthis.

“Well, the Houthis are misbehaving very badly. No good,” Trump said.

The Saudi capital Riyadh has faced repeated Houthi attacks in recent days, with strikes on King Khalid International Airport over two days forcing a temporary suspension of operations. The strikes came amid continued military escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis since July, including attacks on civilian aviation facilities and energy installations in the kingdom.