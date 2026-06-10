Trump demands 350bln dollars Pentagon infusion

U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed a third $350 billion reconciliation bill, urging Congress to “immediately” pass it with the Save America Act included.

Trump detailed his request for the bill, to be passed under budget reconciliation rules that can avoid a filibuster from Senate Democrats, in a Truth Social post.

The legislation would be Republicans’ third attempt at a reconciliation bill this Congress, following last year’s tax-cuts-focused “big, beautiful bill” and the $70 billion immigration enforcement funding infusion Trump just signed Wednesday.

Now Trump is asking for $350 billion in new defense spending, on top of his administration’s pending fiscal 2027 request.

Trump said funds would go toward developing the Golden Dome, manufacturing F-47s and B-21s to “supercharge our ammunition stockpiles.”

The president also urged lawmakers to include the controversial Save America Act, which has struggled to pass in the Senate.