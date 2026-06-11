Trump denies media reports on US-Iran memorandum

US President Donald Trump states that media reports about the US-Iran memorandum are untrue.

The terms of the upcoming memorandum between Iran and the US, published today by media outlets, referring to sources, do not reflect the actual state of affairs, US President Donald Trump said.

The head of state emphasized that the materials released today have nothing to do with the actual agreements, which, according to him, were previously recorded in writing. He also accused Tehran of intentionally leaking the information to "fake" media.